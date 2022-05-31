After a call by Peter Obi, Reno Omokri apologises to him for criticism

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has apologised to a former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

Omokri’s apology followed his criticism of the two-term Governor on Arise TV over his decision to join Labour Party.

Obi had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for Labour Party last week.

He then emerged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Asaba, Delta State on Monday.

Omokri has on Arise TV described Obi as opportunistic.

However, he has retracted his criticism.

Writing on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Omokri tweeted: “I have just spoken to @PeterObi.

“I apologise for my comments on AriseTV, and Peter told me to inform the public that certain persons on Twitter and other social media, who have alienated him from so many, do not speak for him or his campaign.

“He will also be tweeting a statement.

“Actually, @PeterObi called me.

“I did not call him.

“I am tagging him.

“I apologised.

“He publicly took the advise I gave and made a PUBLIC appeal to you, his followers, to desist from alienating him from his friends.

“Please allow this issue rest.

“God bless you.”