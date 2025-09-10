After 100% in 2025 WASSCE, Mind Builders School reveals success nuggets

A rapture of joy swept through the Mind Builders Schools, Lagos, recently, as the institution rolled out the drums and blew the horns to celebrate the rare feat of not only scoring 100 percent in the last West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but also the graduating students who scored distinction in virtually all the subjects they sat for. Indeed, distinctions dotted their results like confetti.

The graduating students and their parents walked on air recently as the school’s Board and Management rewarded the phenomenal success of the students in the crucial examination in a colourful ceremony with most of them going home with piles of awards and gifts, even cash.

The award ceremony kept parents and invited guests on their feet, applauding almost non-stop as the students got their well-deserved rewards.

And why not? If your students scored distinctions in all subjects on offer (including mathematics and English language) in an exam where many students struggled to get five credits, would you rather keep the uncommon achievement inside the principal’s cupboard or climb the highest mountain to blow your trumpet?

Recall that in the results of the 2025 May/June examination released by WAEC, 62.96 percent of candidates passed with five credits including English and Mathematics, a drop from last year’s performance.

Also Read:

However, beyond the food, choice wine and good music that flowed throughout the celebration of the milestone by the Mind Builders School, the institution’s innovative approach to developments that are rapidly shaping the future of learning around the world ranked high in every aspect of the epoch. Every aspect of the programme showcased the components of the theme in vivid colours: Tech Drives: Shaping the Future of Learning, and tallied perfectly with the school’s motto: “Building Your Child for Tomorrow’s Challenges.”

Eulogising the graduating students and their parents, the Educational Director of Mind Builders Schools, Bolajoko Falore, attributed the school’s excellent achievements since inception in 1998 to the faithful adherence to the school’s motto of: “Building Your Child for Tomorrow’s Challenges.”

“Since our humble beginnings in 1998,” Falore enthused, “we have been guided by our motto: ‘Building Your Child for Tomorrow’s Challenges.’ Mind Builders School has not only upheld this vision, it has also grown into a reputable institution with outstanding achievements locally and internationally.

“Each of our three annexes in Ikeja, Lagos, speaks to excellence in all ramifications.”

Falore highlighted Mind Builders’ significant contributions to Nigeria’s education landscape as including: delivering strong academic foundation and strong moral instruction to nurture future leaders; producing graduates with distinctions who are excelling in top universities and global industries; as well as establishing a sustainable model for private schools’ growth and educational innovation.

Like an agama lizard which nods its head repeatedly in self adulation after falling off an iroko tree, the Mind Builders’ Education Director enthused that though the institution has not been immune to the current economic realities in the country, it has been able to ride the storm with resilience and purpose, and emerged stronger through “prudent management of resources, steadfast commitment, and the grace of God.”

She added: “Our string of successes speaks volumes about the strength of our foundation, and the collective will of our leadership, staff, and parents to uphold the excellence Mind Builders is renowned for.

“As we reflect on the academic year gone by, we are filled with profound gratitude to God for: our dedicated teachers and staff who continue to inspire and shape young minds with unwavering passion; our resilient students who strive for excellence in academics, character and creativity; our ever-supportive parents whose partnership remains central to the success of our vision.”

The Chairman of the event, Sesan Obe, who is the CEO of the Center Base Consult Limited, ignited a fire in the hearts of the young graduates of the Mind Builders Schools, giving them nuggets for success and greatness.

“Greatness,” Obe told the graduating students, “is not about the size of your name but the strength of your character.

“It is not about how loud your voice is but how deep your values are.”

While commending the students for their superlative performance in the last WASSCE, he urged them to consider that phase as foundational as the real building has just begun.

He then gave what he termed the “five building blocks of greatness”, hoping they would carry them along as they walked through the Mind Builders’ gate for the last time as students.

The nuggets include: distinctive vision, discipline, courage, service, faith, self-belief, absolute faith in God and His supremacy in all things and circumstances.

Reminding them that “greatness is not a destination, it’s a journey”, Obe charged the students: “Go out and be great.

“Not just in title, but in impact.

“Build something that will outlive you-a legacy of excellence, kindness, service, and strength.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']