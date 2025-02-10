After 100 days blackout, IBEDC restores power to UCH following minister’s intervention

After 100 days of power outage at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and the Managing Director of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Engr Francis Agoh, have reached an agreement with the hospital’s management to restore power to the clinical section within the next 24–48 hours.

The agreement was reached after the minister intervened between the IBEDC and the management of the teaching hospital.

While the Minister was having a meeting with the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, some students of the University of Ibadan led by their leader, Mr Aweda Bolaji staged a peaceful protest to complain of the hardship they have gone through after three months in utter darkness.

Chief Adelabu, CMD and the MD IBEDC addressed the aggrieved students.

The minister said the power outage, which was a vendor-customer crisis, was an embarrassment to the hospital and the Federal Government.

Details shortly.

