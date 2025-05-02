After 10 years, NIMC approves price review of products, services

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of its products and services after a decade of maintaining the same pricing structure

The Head, Communication Unit, NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, confirmed the development in a statement he issued to newsmen.

In the statement on Thursday, he said the NIMC conducted a comprehensive review to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

Adegoke said the revised pricing structure is aimed at maintaining the quality and integrity of NIMC’s services while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Nigerians.

He said that the new prices would take effect immediately.

He said: “NIMC warns all Front-End Partners (FEPs) to adhere strictly to the new pricing structure. Any FEP found charging more than the approved rates will face sanctions, including license revocation.

“NIMC is committed to protecting the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that our services are delivered at fair and transparent prices.”

According to the NIMC spokesman, the new pricing structure will be published on NIMC’s website: www.nimc.gov.ng, where it can be accessed by all Nigerians and relevant stakeholders.

Adegoke said that NIMC reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and reliable identity services to Nigerians.

He encouraged the public to report any FEP charging above the approved rates to the Commission’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit via: ieu@nimc.gov.ng.

Meanwhile, the NIMC Director-General/Chief Executive, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, thanked Nigerians, sister agencies, and partners for their steadfast support.

Coker-Odusote expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu; Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; harmonisation partners; and staff of NIMC for their immeasurable support towards building a strong and lasting National Identity System.

