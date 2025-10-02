After 10-year lull, Ijan Day returns with medical outreach, others 

The preparation for this year’s edition of Ijan Day, which is coming back in November after a 10 year lull, is getting increasingly intensive, with a medical outreach and other activities planned as a part of the 2025 edition.

The regular meetings of the Central Organising Committee of the day as well as the various subcommittees are witnessing massive turn outs by their members.

They are working hard on ensuring that the celebration lives up to its historic projection.

One of the events lined up to spice up Ijan Day 2025 is the medical outreach which is scheduled for Day 3 of the festival. The event being organised to benefit every member of the community comes up on Wednesday November 12, 2025 at the Onijan Palace from morning till late afternoon.

According to the Coordinator of the outreach, Fola Falaiye, a veteran community health worker with many years of experience, every resident in Ijan is being mobilised to come out to benefit from the exercise.

She assured that her committee is enjoying support from experts in every aspect of health care proposed for that day.

Medical practitioners, pharmacists, nurses and other related professionals have volunteered to provide services as well as necessary materials, which will be available to everyone who presents himself and herself during the exercise.

The medical team will carry out vital tests for various ailments and health concerns presented by the people; apart from giving out prescription medicines and treatments of reported cases, they will also provide health advisory to the public, all at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The Organising committee has therefore advised the chiefs, elders and community and age group leaders, and elites to encourage people to come out in large number to take advantage of the outreach which comes to the residents of the town and its satellite communities in the spirit of this year’s Ijan Day which theme is ‘Unity for progress and development.

The subcommittee has also promised that the medical services will be available during other events, especially at the grand finale on the 15th, November at the George Arena.