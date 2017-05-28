Afrobeat makes history in US as FirstBank partners Zons PR in ‘The Afrozons Show’

AfroZons is the first ever Afrobeat show on a major radio FM network in USA. It is a weekly showcase of the latest culture trends, topical conversations and music from Africa, including urban fusion sounds from the western world to the motherland. The AfroZons show was launched in February as part of the black history month celebration for Power 92.3 and the first show was aired on February 5, 2017. The show has since been aired every Sunday from 10pm to 12 midnight (Central Standard Time). Afrozons interview guest list will range from top DJs in Chicago, artists of African descent, artist from the United States, top international bloggers, key celebrity speakers, industry leaders, celebrities from the movie and film industry as well as record labels.

Keen in its support for cultural renaissance, Nigeria’s most valuable banking brand, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, is partnering Zons PR Limited to sponsor the Afrozons show. The radio show airs on Chicago’s Power 92.3 FM popularly known as the “No.1 in the streets” and is aimed at exposing the African culture to America by projecting an array of African music artists, DJ’s, designers, activists, and entrepreneurs among many others. AfroZons’ resolve is to provide a rare platform for African Music Artists and the Afrobeat genre to gain exposure internationally via radio airways. African sounds and culture are permeating the globe at a fast pace. Enthusiasts of the culture vary from Africans to people who embrace Africa from all over the globe. Responding to the Bank’s partnership with Afrozons, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank said the Bank remains a vibrant promoter of culture and heritage, having come through a rich heritage of over 123 years.

International businesswoman, Sheila Okonji Ashinze, also known as SheilaO, is the host of the show. SheilaO is the founder of the global booking agency, ZONS PR/TOURS, which opened a niche in Africa where international A-list artistes are taken to tour the continent in partnership with many other corporate companies. Power 92.3 FM is known for breaking new grounds in urban music and has been instrumental in launching the careers of various artists including Kanye West, Chance the Rapper and lots more.

For more information on the Afrozons Show, visit: www.afrozons.com and follow on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) @sheilaozons, @afrozons.

