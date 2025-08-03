AfroBasket: D’Tigress bounce back, stun Senegal, clinch final ticket

It was heartbreak for Senegal at the semifinal stage of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket currently going on in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, after losing to the Nigerian women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, 75-68, with Nigeria through to the final of the tournament in a stunning comeback.

The Nigerian team, targeting a record fifth consecutive title, didn’t have it all their way as their opponent came out with zeal and vigour to end Nigeria’s run to glory.

D’Tigress took the first quarter with a five points lead as the quarter ender 22-17.

However, Senegal came out in the second quarter and the Nigerian side had to be at their best to secure the quarter with just a point as it ended 21-20, with the two teams heading to the half time 43-37 points.

However, it was all Senegal in the third quarter, taking it in a dominant form as they won it with 12 points, taking the lead going into the final quarter with a six-point lead at 58-52.

This will be the second time Nigeria would come from behind to win at this year’s tournament after achieving the same result against Mozambique in the group stage.

D’Tigress came out in the final quarter with all their arsenal to secure the win, with Senegal giving it their all as the final ended in favour of Nigeria.

Post Views: 1