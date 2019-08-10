African champions, Nigeria’s D’Tigress, have started their AfroBasket title defence on a winning note with a 75-26 points win against Tunisia.

Evenly Akhator, who narrowly missed out of being named 2017 edition’s MVP, weighed in with 13 points, two assists and 10 rebounds, while Atonye Nyingifa scored 12 points and caught four rebounds.

The Nigerian girls led in all quarters of the game with 14-5, 26-4, 17-5 and 18-11.

Nigeria has won three titles, while the hosts Senegal have captured the crowns in 12 of the 25 FIBA Women’s AfroBaskets.

The defending champions will aim at consolidating on the win in thier next against Cameroon on Tuesday at 5:30pm.

The FIBA Women’s AfroBasket will this year serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic qualifying tournament.