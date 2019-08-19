President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, for a highly impressive outing at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal, that saw them coasting home to victory at the finals, defeating the hosts, Senegal, 60-55.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, congratulated the team for the remarkably synergized play that enabled them to outpace and outplay all the teams at the tournament to retain the title they won in 2017, further consolidating their position as African champions with four titles.

The President commended the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament, and deliberateness in promoting the Nigerian flag and accompanying virtues of resilience, persistence and dogged pursuit until victory was achieved.

President Buhari sent his appreciation to all the officials and technical hands that guided the team to win the African title, urging them to remain focused in deploying such energy and talent in subsequent global tournaments.