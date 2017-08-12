Afrobasket 2017: Sam Vincent assures on D’Tigress

12. August 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
DTigress.jpg
An impressed Vincent, who arrived the team’s camp on Wednesday night, was at the team's second friendly game against Raptors Basketball Club at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
Head Coach of the Women’s Senior National basketball team, D’Tigress, Sam Vincent, has assured that the team would make an impressive outing at the 2017 Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Mali.
Despite suffering another defeat against Raptors with the game ending 78-65 points in favour of the men's team, the coach said there was a marked improvement as they were able to reduce the 16 points deficit in their earlier 71-55 points loss to just 13 in less than 24 hours.
Despite suffering another defeat against Raptors with the game ending 78-65 points in favour of the men’s team, the coach said there was a marked improvement as they were able to reduce the 16 points deficit in their earlier 71-55 points loss to just 13 in less than 24 hours.
“I feel great, the ladies are working hard, we got a good training camp in Florida. We have a solid local training camp and I feel we have good players here who are ready to compete. I feel good about our chances going into the tournament,” Vincent said.
The 54-year-old, who led D’Tigress to their second Afrobasket title in 2005, is confident in the ability of the present crop of players in camp to bring back the title.
He said: “I definitely feel we can do it again. I feel like this is a great team that we are putting together and now we just have to focus on the last four or five days before we head to Mali, so I feel good about our chances.”

