The Afro Heritage Broadcasting and Entertainment Awards has been postponed.

The Executive Producer of the Organising Committee, Yomi Fash-Lanso, announced the postponement in a statement on Tuesday.

Fash-Lanso said the postponement was as a result of the Coronavirus Disease.

He said: “As a result of the current realities of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizing committee of the Afro Heritage Broadcasting & Entertainment Awards (AHBEA) has decided to postpone this year’s awards to next year.

“We will, however, like to sympathize with countries and families that have lost their citizens and loved ones to this deadly virus. We are also not forgetting to commend the efforts of the frontline workers and caregivers who stake their lives to provide healthcare services and supports to all those infected by this virus all over the world.

“We will like to encourage us to continue to strictly adhere and observe the protocols and guidelines as issued by the World Health Organisation, diseases control agencies and the various health care institutions in our different countries.

“We, at AHBEA, wish to further lend our voice to encourage you all to stay safe and protected by ensuring you always put on your face mask, wash your hands with soap and running water frequently, use alcohol-based sanitizer and ensure you constantly observe social distancing at all time.

“We regret any inconveniences the postponement of this year’s event will cause you and our sponsors all over the world.”