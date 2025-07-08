AFRIMA, uniting Africa through music — Dada

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has reiterated its commitment to using music as a unifying force across Africa while driving global competitiveness.

The President of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, made this known at a media parley he convened in Lagos State on the upcoming awards on Monday evening.

Dada emphasised that the award platform was not just about celebrating musical talents, but also about telling the authentic African story through the power of music.

He noted that while music was often seen as a form of entertainment, it remained a powerful tool to position Africa competitively in the global creative economy.

He said: “AFRIMA is a platform that unites the continent through music and we intend to tell the African story authentically as it is beyond entertainment and music.

“While artists are critical stakeholders, the platform is not built around them and it is an expression of who we are, our identity as Africans.

“With AFRIMA, we are not just awarding talent, we are reshaping perceptions of Africa, creating employment and building bridges across nations.”

Dada also highlighted the need for strategic collaboration with the media, experts, the government, and other stakeholders for the platform to thrive.

Also during the event, the Chairman, International Media Committee of AFRIMA, Steve Ayorinde, urged the media to actively engage in shaping positive narratives about Africa.

Ayorinde encouraged the platform to creatively document its annual activities to preserve and promote its contributions to African music and culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AFRIMA since its inception has consistently worked to promote African music, culture, and identity on the global stage, while fostering unity across countries.

The award is scheduled to be held in Lagos from November 25 to 30, 2025.

