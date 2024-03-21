AFRIMA President speaks on fostering collaboration within African music community as BridgeAfric launches in Malawi

The President/Executive Producer, All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, would be sharing his thought at the BridgeAfric’s Southern Africa launch in Malawi on March 23, 2024.

It is in continuation of promoting and showcasing African artistes, providing them with platforms to reach a global audience beyond their home countries,

BridgeAfric is a revolutionary initiative aimed at connecting African artistes and industry professionals across the continent led by the dynamic Victoria Nkong.

With the theme; importance of fostering collaboration within the African music community, Dada would be speaking on the significance of working together in promoting African music on a global scale.

In his statement, the AFRIMA President noted that there are potential for growth and success that come from uniting artistes, producers, and other stakeholders in the industry.

Dada, who lauded BridgAfric for its efforts in connecting Malawians artistes with industry professionals, helping them to build their careers and reach a wider audience, said he is committed to supporting initiatives like BridgAfric that empower African artists and promote the rich diversity of African music. He believes that by working together, they can create a more vibrant and inclusive music industry that celebrates the talent and creativity of artists from across the continent.

“This is very significant for the growth, development and promotion of the arts and music industry in Africa, especially when you look at it from the point of view of collaborations, the Malawi music industry and connecting to the center of the journey of the ongoing movements and the development of the African industry to the global audience,” Dada submitted.

Speaking on its widely acknowledged Africa’s prestigious annual music awards, Dada noted, “AFRIMA is for Africans, and everybody is entitled to be part of it. Malawi is entitled to be part of it being an African country, if you are a Malawian, it’s your right to be part of it. I think from records, if I’m correct, only two or three artistes from Malawi have won the AFRIMA Awards in the past, so we encourage more Malawians to be part of it so that you can get the benefit of being part of the collective movement of the continent. They should come on board more when it’s time for the submission of works, they should be part of the people to submit their works because we believe they have good sound and music coming from Malawi, so they use the AFRIMA platform to showcase to the rest of the world.”

Expressing her excitement, The BridgeAfric President, Victoria Nkong noted that the AFRIMA President’s insights and expertise will undoubtedly provide valuable knowledge and inspiration to all those in attendance.

“The presence of the AFRIMA President at the launch signifies the importance of this initiative and the potential impact it can have on the music industry in Malawi. BridgeAfric aims to provide a platform for emerging artists in Malawi to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals. We look forward to a successful launch event and the positive impact that BridgeAfric Malawi will have on the local music scene,” Nkong submitted.

The star-studded event slated to be held at the majestic Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Banquet Hall, in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, is expected to attract several corporate executives, African artistes, entertainment stakeholders, celebrities, local and international media.

The BridgeAfric’s launch in Malawi will facilitate a talent workshop: Collaboration, Investments & Talent Development with seasoned African music giants in attendance. The workshop will provide a platform for local artists to interact and share their experiences with big names in the entertainment industry.

Some of the biggest acts from Malawi, such as the Nyau King Tay Grin, Phyzix, Che Kalonda, Lulu among others would be headlining the Southern African launch of BridgeAfric.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the event include Trace Representatives, representative of Live Nation in France, Ace Video Directors, 50 cents Producer and a lot more music business executives and international artists from around Africa.

Veteran music producer and entrepreneur Taps Bandawe will also be part of the speakers at the event while award-winning television personality Priscilla Kayira Nsane will be the moderator, as DJ Neptune will be on the decks.