AFRIMA mourns late South African music icon, Zahara’s death 

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has joined the world in mourning the untimely passing of Zahara, the late South African music star.

ARIMA stressed that the artist left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

It said her legacy touched millions of souls with soulful voice and captivating performances.

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed deep sorrow over Zahara’s demise, emphasising her significant contributions to the African music landscape.

Dada said that as a multi-award-winning artist, Zahara’s impact transcended borders, resonating with music enthusiasts across the continent and beyond.

Dada described Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, as a beacon of musical prowess, lauding her emotive vocals, insightful lyrics and compelling stage presence.

He highlighted her journey as a testament to the power of talent, resilience and the ability to transcend borders through the universal language of music.

“AFRIMA mourns the loss of this remarkable artist; we stand in solidarity with the global music community in paying tribute to Zahara’s extraordinary life and musical legacy.

“The Afro-soul artist’s story resonates not only as a South African phenomenon but also as a symbol of Africa’s rich and diverse musical heritage. Her ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary influences showcased the dynamism and richness of African music, earning her a place among the pantheon of musical legends,” said Dada.

Similarly, Lekunutu Seboko, AFRIMA’s Country Director in South Africa, emphasised Zahara’s status as an international icon who projected African music on the world stage aggressively.

He praised her poignant lyrics and soulful delivery, noting that they struck a chord with audiences far beyond the borders of South Africa.

Seboko described Zahara not only as an individual artist but as a cultural ambassador whose work fostered unity and appreciation for Africa’s musical heritage.

“Beyond accolades and achievements, Zahara’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched with her music, becoming anthems of hope, love, and resilience for a diverse audience.

“AFRIMA, as an organisation, is dedicated to the development, celebration and promotion of African music globally, to achieve inclusivity, economic prosperity and world peace. It acknowledges Zahara’s immense contributions to the continent’s cultural tapestry. We mourn her demise and solidarize with her family, the people of South Africa, Africa as a continent, and the world music landscape for this great loss,” he said.

AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) is the Pinnacle of African Music globally.