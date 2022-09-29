AFRIMA appoints Makhtar Diop as Senegal’s Country Director

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Award in conjunction with the African Union Commission on Tuesday appointed Makhtar Diop as the Country Director of AFRIMA in the Republic of Senegal.

The decision reflects AFRIMA’s principle of inclusiveness, especially as regards unifying the entire continent via the tool of music.

With Diop’s new appointment, AFRIMA is poised to deepen its impact within the Western African region, and other Francophone regions within the continent.

AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mike Dada, noted: “AFRIMA is made up of real people, with core passions and energetic enthusiasm.

“It’s a collective of pan-African spirited individuals who draw strength and inspiration from the concept and vision of AFRIMA, which is the ultimate recognition of African music globally, positioned to boost the continent’s creative economy, as well as be a unifier among Africans at home and in the diaspora.

“We are pleased to have Diop manning the fort for AFRIMA, in Senegal, as the country has a very rich heritage of African music and culture which needs to be preserved and promoted.

“And that is also at the core of AFRIMA’s operations.

“With Diop, we believe AFRIMA’s presence is well represented, and the overall vision of the AU, AFRIMA and every single African, will be achieved by the efforts to be yielded in Senegal.”

Commenting on the development, the Head, Culture Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said: “We are always working to expand the fold, and ensure that all the right hands are on deck to help us achieve this African dream.

“We welcome Diop and we are confident his selfless efforts will help uplift the creative scene in Senegal, and across the continent.”

Diop’s appointment consolidates his trailblazing effort within the music industry in Africa.

Born in 1983, Diop built his legacy within the Senegalese music scene, being a music event organiser, promoter, as well as record label executive.

With his Soubatel Music Group, he has successfully managed and developed big names including the Malian superstar Sidiki Diabate, and has worked with other great talents such as Pape Diouf, Wally B Seck, Youssou Ndour, Samuel Eto’o, among several others.

Instructively, the Country Director plays a key role in the International Committee of AFRIMA’s comprehensive and stakeholders-based approach through a high level of strategic leadership and partnership.

He carries out direction, leads, builds and maintains partnerships and relationships among the stakeholders; government and policy makers; entertainment, music and creative industry; the media; and fans of African music.

He is ultimately accountable in his country office for all aspects of AFRIMA’s strategic partnerships, leading the consolidation and development of AFRIMA’s programme.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is a music and cultural initiative developed to celebrate, reward and showcase the rich musical heritage of Africa, stimulate conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the globe about the great potentials and values of the African culture and artistic legacy for the purpose of creating jobs, reducing poverty, calling attention of world leaders to Africa and promoting the positive image of Africa to the world.

Meanwhile, the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will now be held from December 8 to 11, 2022.

A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards on September 30, 2022.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

Fans of African music superstars can take part in the awarding process by voting for their preferred nominees in each of the 39 categories respectively.

The voting portal is available on the AFRIMA website at www.Afrima.org and it will be closed on December 10, 2022, which is the eve of the awards.

Fans are also encouraged to follow the #RoadToAFRIMA2022, by visiting the AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org as well as its social media platforms (Instagram/TikTok – @Afrima.official; Facebook – @Afrimawards; Twitter – @Afrimaofficial), and they can watch the event coverage by tuning in to their local and cable TV providers.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music platform that recognizes and rewards the work and talents of African artistes across generations.

AFRIMA primarily stimulates conversations among Africans, and also the rest of the world, especially on the potential of the creative arts for fostering real human enterprise, as well as contributing significantly to social cohesion, as well as sustainable development in Africa.

The Programme of events is in line with the AU Agenda 2063 which outlines Aspiration 05 as the development of the arts and culture sector including its cultural and creative industries, to boost the development of the African economy.