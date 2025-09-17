Afriland Properties identifies source of fire at its headquarters

Afriland Properties Plc has identified the source of the fire outbreak at its headquarters on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Afriland Properties, Chukwunonso Okafor, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came a few hours after the fire outbreak at the building, which also houses a branch of United Bank for Africa Plc, on Tuesday.

Following several videos from the scene of the fire, many had mistaken the building for the headquarters of UBA Plc in the area.

Okafor said in the statement: “Afriland Properties Plc regrets to inform that a fire incident occurred today at Afriland Towers, our headquarters, located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

“From the moment the incident was reported, the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency services were promptly alerted and on the scene to contain the fire and coordinate rescue efforts.

“Their swift intervention was instrumental in mitigating further damage and managing the situation.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones.

“While an immediate investigation has commenced, initial reports indicate, the incident began in the inverter room, and, regrettably, smoke spread quickly through the building, including the emergency exits even as standard safety protocols were being observed during the evacuation.

“Afriland Properties Plc is working closely with the relevant authorities even as more information emerges. We sincerely appreciate the heroic efforts of the emergency responders, first aid workers, and members of the public who assisted with the incident today.

“Afriland Properties Plc will continue to provide timely updates as verified information becomes available.”

