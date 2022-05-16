Subscribe
Entertainment

Africa’s stars shine bright at 8th AMVCAs + Full List of Winners

By No Comments4 Mins Read

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) came to a rousing end on Saturday, 14 May 2022, with winners announced on the biggest and most glamorous night to celebrate African film and TV talent.

The movies, Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Storyand Amina came tops with four AMVCA honors each with Best Director going to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Best Overall Movie to Amina.

In the public voting categories, Stan Nze clinched the award for Best Actor in Drama while Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama. First time AMVCA nominees, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ and Omowunmi Dada won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama respectively.

Producer, Rogers Ofime, also had multiple wins in the categories; Best Television Series for The Mystic River, Best Indigenous Language Movie (Hausa) for Voiceless and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series for The Johnsons.

The regional awards saw Collision Course winning Best Movie West Africa, while The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and Hairareb won in the Best Movie East Africa and Best Movie Southern Africa respectively.

In the special recognition categories, the AMVCA industry Merit award for this edition was given to veteran Nigerian actress, journalist and television presenter, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett (OON) whilst the Trailblazer award, an award given to an outstanding achievement by a young and upcoming act, went to Teni Aladese.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

See the full list of winners below and visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA for more news and highlights of the night:

S/NOCATEGORYNOMINEE
1BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 
 DWINDLEBRODA SHAGGI/SAMUEL PERRY
2BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 
 RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORYSTAN NZE
3BEST ACTRESS IN A  COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 
 OMO GHETTO (THE SAGA)FUNKE AKINDELE
4BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) 
 RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORYOSAS IGHODARO
 
5BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 JANKARIWOODUNLADE ADEKOLA
6BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 COUNTRY HARDOMOWUNMI DADA
7BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO 
 I AM THE PROSTITUTE MAMA DESCRIBEDTAIWO OGUNNIMO
8BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR 
 MR FUNNYOGA SABINUS
9BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES 
 THE RISHANTESDIMBO ATIYA
10BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES 
 THE JOHNSONSROGERS OFIME
11BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA 
 VOICELESSROGERS OFIME
12BEST DIRECTOR/PRODUCER MOVIE 
 RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORYRAMSEY NOUAH
13BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO 
 NNE-KAUCHE NNANNA MADUKA
14BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI 
 OBAMBOFREDDY FERUZI
 
15BEST TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA OR COMEDY 
 THE MYSTIC RIVERROGERS OFIME
16BEST SOUND TRACK MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 GOLD COAST LOUNGEPASCAL AKA & RAQUEL
17BEST MAKE UP CATEGORY 
 OMO GHETTO(THE SAGA)BALOGUN ABIODUN
18BEST SOUND EDITOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 AMINAJIM LIVELY & JAMES NELSON
19BEST DOCUMENTARY 
 IF OBJECTS COULD SPEAKSAITABAO KAIYARE, MUMO LIKU, ELENA SCHILLING, DANIELLA FRITZ, ANN KATRINA BOBERG
20BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPENTMATHEW YUSUF
21BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA 
 HAIRAREBDANTAGOS JIMMY – MELANI
22BEST ART DIRECTOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 AMINATUNJI AFOLAYAN
23BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 AMINAMILLICENT T. JACK
24BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA 
 ALAISEDAVID AKANDE, DEMOLA YUSUF, EDGARD LEROY
25BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER 
 RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORYMUHAMMED ATTA AHMED
26BEST PICTURE EDITOR 
 FOR MARIA EBUN PATAKITUNDE APALOWO
27BEST WRITER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES 
 INTRODUCING THE KUJUS’MANIE OISEOMAYE, DONALD TOMBIA, BIODUN STEPHEN
28BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA 
 THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPERMOROCCO OMARI
29BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA 
 COLLISION COURSEBOLANLE AUSTEN – PETERS, JOSEPH UMOIBOM & JAMES AMUTA
30BEST MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY 
 ENGAITODaisy Masembe
31BEST OVERALL MOVIE 
 AMINAIZU OJUKWU & OKEY OGUNJIOFOR

 

