Africa’s stars shine bright at 8th AMVCAs + Full List of Winners

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) came to a rousing end on Saturday, 14 May 2022, with winners announced on the biggest and most glamorous night to celebrate African film and TV talent.
The movies, Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Storyand Amina came tops with four AMVCA honors each with Best Director going to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Best Overall Movie to Amina.
In the public voting categories, Stan Nze clinched the award for Best Actor in Drama while Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama. First time AMVCA nominees, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ and Omowunmi Dada won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama respectively.
Producer, Rogers Ofime, also had multiple wins in the categories; Best Television Series for The Mystic River, Best Indigenous Language Movie (Hausa) for Voiceless and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series for The Johnsons.
The regional awards saw Collision Course winning Best Movie West Africa, while The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and Hairareb won in the Best Movie East Africa and Best Movie Southern Africa respectively.
In the special recognition categories, the AMVCA industry Merit award for this edition was given to veteran Nigerian actress, journalist and television presenter, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett (OON) whilst the Trailblazer award, an award given to an outstanding achievement by a young and upcoming act, went to Teni Aladese.
The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.
See the full list of winners below and visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA for more news and highlights of the night:
|S/NO
|CATEGORY
|NOMINEE
|1
|BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
|DWINDLE
|BRODA SHAGGI/SAMUEL PERRY
|2
|BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
|RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORY
|STAN NZE
|3
|BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
|OMO GHETTO (THE SAGA)
|FUNKE AKINDELE
|4
|BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
|RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORY
|OSAS IGHODARO
|5
|BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|JANKARIWO
|ODUNLADE ADEKOLA
|6
|BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|COUNTRY HARD
|OMOWUNMI DADA
|7
|BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO
|I AM THE PROSTITUTE MAMA DESCRIBED
|TAIWO OGUNNIMO
|8
|BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR
|MR FUNNY
|OGA SABINUS
|9
|BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES
|THE RISHANTES
|DIMBO ATIYA
|10
|BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES
|THE JOHNSONS
|ROGERS OFIME
|11
|BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA
|VOICELESS
|ROGERS OFIME
|12
|BEST DIRECTOR/PRODUCER MOVIE
|RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORY
|RAMSEY NOUAH
|13
|BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO
|NNE-KA
|UCHE NNANNA MADUKA
|14
|BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI
|OBAMBO
|FREDDY FERUZI
|15
|BEST TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA OR COMEDY
|THE MYSTIC RIVER
|ROGERS OFIME
|16
|BEST SOUND TRACK MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|GOLD COAST LOUNGE
|PASCAL AKA & RAQUEL
|17
|BEST MAKE UP CATEGORY
|OMO GHETTO(THE SAGA)
|BALOGUN ABIODUN
|18
|BEST SOUND EDITOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|AMINA
|JIM LIVELY & JAMES NELSON
|19
|BEST DOCUMENTARY
|IF OBJECTS COULD SPEAK
|SAITABAO KAIYARE, MUMO LIKU, ELENA SCHILLING, DANIELLA FRITZ, ANN KATRINA BOBERG
|20
|BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPENT
|MATHEW YUSUF
|21
|BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
|HAIRAREB
|DANTAGOS JIMMY – MELANI
|22
|BEST ART DIRECTOR MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|AMINA
|TUNJI AFOLAYAN
|23
|BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|AMINA
|MILLICENT T. JACK
|24
|BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA
|ALAISE
|DAVID AKANDE, DEMOLA YUSUF, EDGARD LEROY
|25
|BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
|RATTLESNAKE – THE AHANNA STORY
|MUHAMMED ATTA AHMED
|26
|BEST PICTURE EDITOR
|FOR MARIA EBUN PATAKI
|TUNDE APALOWO
|27
|BEST WRITER IN A MOVIE OR TV SERIES
|INTRODUCING THE KUJUS’
|MANIE OISEOMAYE, DONALD TOMBIA, BIODUN STEPHEN
|28
|BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
|THE GIRL IN THE YELLOW JUMPER
|MOROCCO OMARI
|29
|BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
|COLLISION COURSE
|BOLANLE AUSTEN – PETERS, JOSEPH UMOIBOM & JAMES AMUTA
|30
|BEST MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY
|ENGAITO
|Daisy Masembe
|31
|BEST OVERALL MOVIE
|AMINA
|IZU OJUKWU & OKEY OGUNJIOFOR