The World Health Organisation says COVID-19 cases have risen to over 63,000 in Africa as at May 11, from the 53,000 reported on May 8.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo gave the update on its official Twitter account: @WHOAFRO, on Monday.

“There are over 63, 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2, 283 associated deaths,” it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 10,015 cases and 194 deaths, followed by Algeria with 5,723 cases and 502 deaths, while Nigeria had 4,399 confirmed cases with 143 deaths.

Ghana and Cameroon were number four and five respectively with 4,263 reported cases and 22 deaths, while Cameroon has 2,579 with 114 deaths.

According to the report, Mauritania, Comoros, Seychelles are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

The report indicated that Mauritania had eight confirmed cases with one death, Comoros also had 11 reported cases and one death, while Seychelles recorded 11 confirmed cases with no death.

WHO, however, said the agency was supporting countries by coordinating the work of external emergency medical teams working on the COVID-19 response.

“Teams of health care professionals are working in countries to contain the spread of the pandemic,” it said.