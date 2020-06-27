The World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo says there are over 356,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the African continent.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official Twitter account on Saturday.

“There are over 356,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 171,000 recoveries and 9,100 deaths,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 359,408 as of Saturday afternoon.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Saturday said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 337,315 on Friday morning to 359,408 as of Saturday afternoon.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic equally rose to 9,283 as of Saturday afternoon.

According to the dashboard, countries with highest cases are South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana.

South Africa had the highest in the continent with 124,590 confirmed cases, followed by Egypt with 62,755 confirmed cases and Nigeria with 23,298 confirmed cases.

Also, Ghana is number four on the dashboard with 15,834 confirmed cases reported to Africa CDC.

