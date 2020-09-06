The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 1,291,724 in the continent.

Africa CDC also said the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 31,056.

The African Union Commission’s specialised healthcare agency said the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the continent reached 1,031,453.

Africa’s total COVID-19 cases represent about five per cent of all cases reported globally, it said.

The Africa CDC on Friday said that nine African countries, including South Africa, Ethiopia and Libya, accounted for about 81 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week.

