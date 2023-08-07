African, world leaders urged to adopt diplomatic approach to address Niger military takeover

The African Peace Magazine has called on all ECOWAS and African leaders, as well as leaders from around the world, to adopt a diplomatic approach to address the July 26 military coup in Niger Republic.

The Editor-In-Chief of the media platform, Noah Ajare, who made the call in a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja, also condemned the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum by the presidential guards in the country.

Ajare called on the world leaders to contribute to the swift restoration of democracy in the West African country.

“It is imperative that the international community come together to support the people of Niger in their pursuit of democratic governance and peaceful coexistence.

“The African Peace Magazine reiterates its commitment to promoting values of peace, unity, and democracy across the African continent.

“We stand in solidarity with the Nigerien people and call for a peaceful resolution to this crisis that upholds their rights and aspirations.

“We believe that through dialogue, cooperation, and a shared commitment to democratic principles, we can overcome the challenges facing Niger and work towards a future where stability, prosperity, and unity prevail in Niger and throughout the entire African continent,” he said.

Ajare, therefore, called for the restoration of democratic rule in the Niger Republic.

“The African Peace Magazine strongly condemns the recent military coup that took place in the Niger Republic on July 26, 2023.

“We view this unconstitutional seizure of power as a grave setback to the progress of democracy and stability in the African continent, and a direct affront to the principles of peace and unity that we hold dear.

“The ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was duly elected by the people of Niger, is a violation of the democratic process that the nation has been striving to uphold.

“We firmly believe that any change in leadership must be achieved through peaceful and democratic means, respecting the will of the people as expressed through free and fair elections.”We call upon the Nigerien military to immediately restore democratic rule and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum,” he said.