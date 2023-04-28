African Prophets need to go beyond political prophecies, by Tarmah Trevor, Uganda

The once respected prophetic ministry is gradually becoming a carbuncle due to the condescending characters of some of the prophets we have especially in Africa.

The most pious continent in the world is Africa and this should even be to our advantage but unfortunately, the continent has been in an automatic reverse for many years and still counting.

Many of our prophets have lost directions because of politics. Almost all of them have suddenly become political prophets that only speak God’s mind when it’s time for presidential elections in popular countries in the world.

Although, it is not unscrupulous for prophets to speak on politics, at least, Prophets in the bible were involved in the selection of kings/presidents in their days. There was no king that emerged without the anointing of a prophet in the bible so it’s fathomable that African prophets follow suit. The bone of contention is many of them don’t get it right, they are not consistent, they don’t talk about other sectors, they change their words when it doesn’t come to pass and the manner of the presentation sometimes confuses their readers. As Christians, we know God isn’t an author of confusion so why do these prophets confuse us with their prophecies?

One of the prophets we have among several others in Africa is Uebert Angel from Zimbabwe, a flamboyant pastor who does prophecies and some questionable healings. Uebert Angel would pray for money to be credited into his congregation’s account and it will happen. He even goes as far as ‘accurately’ calling out the phone numbers of random people but recently, he was exposed for his involvement in money laundering for Gold mafias in Zimbabwe. A self-acclaimed prophet who sees phone numbers, prays money into bank accounts but couldn’t perceive the plans of those who exposed him, How can he justify his call as a man of God?. Apart from the shenanigans he performs in his church, He reels out prophecies on politics too. He revealed that Tinubu would become the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election but how will it happen? What should Nigerians expect if he wins? None of these were discussed by the embattled Prophet.

Another is Prophet Bushiri who is known for notorious miracles which includes walking on the air. He is known for half-baked political prophecies that are not insight-giving. He was based in South Africa but fled to Malawi due to some criminal charges laid against him. He is known for miracles but every election year, he abandons his primary assignment to focus on political prophecies. Even when he reveals the winner, just like Uebert Angel, nothing special comes from it.

The country that has the largest number of these prophets in Africa is Nigeria and they are quite popular because almost every one of them does political prophecies. Regrettably, the prophetic ministry suffers more disdain in the country, no thanks to the prophets who have failed in safeguarding the most-sought after ministerial fold with their unknowledgeable political prophecies.

This boorish behavior dates back to the 1970s when prominent people like Primate Olabayo were still in vogue. Although Olabayo was respected because he was fearless, talks straight and the June 12 1993 crisis was predicted by him but He soon fell out only to return to the scene recently with a prophecy saying Tinubu’s inauguration will be successful. The country is facing several issues at the moment but what he chose to prophecy on is Tinubu’s inauguration.

There is Primate Oshitelu who always speaks in parables, one would need heavenly translations to understand his political prophecies. There is also Prophet Tibetan who thrives on abusing his fellow prophets and giving confusing political prophecies. He tried his hands on sports prophecies recently but failed woefully. He had said France would win the world cup only for him to claim some spirits changed the victory and handed it to Argentina.

Sometime in 2022, one Prophet Okikijesu surfaced with weekly prophecies on politicians, political parties and every subject connected to politics. Sadly for him, He couldn’t stand the test of time seeing that none of his prophecies came to pass. He soon faded out and till now, he is yet to alter a word.

There is also one Prophet Olujobi who changes his prophecies from time to time. He doesn’t talk about anything apart from doom for politicians. He predicted Tinubu’s loss at APC presidential primaries, Governor Oyetola’s victory in the Osun governorship election and some major political events but none of them came to pass.

The Late Prophet TB Joshua, though didn’t talk about politics alone but always spoke in parables. He spoke about political revolution before he died and many tagged it with the Obidient movement. Unfortunately, Obi didn’t win and now, we don’t know what to make of the prophecy. Meanwhile, His ministry was all about miracles and healings when he started.

We also have Prophet Joshua Iginla, who is seen as TB Joshua’s protégé, and has abstained from politics for many years since his prophecy on ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan failed, returned to the political space as an unofficial spokesperson for president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Prophet Iginla who before the election openly castigated the APC for bringing up a Muslim-Muslim ticket and supported Igbo presidency now speaks for Tinubu every day since the election ended. He claims his prophecy came to pass because he said ‘The most hated candidate will emerge winner’. There was no proof that Tinubu was the most hated candidate, how do you even measure hatred? If indeed he was sure of his prophecy, why didn’t he mention Tinubu’s name? He only spoke in a parable that only he can interpret. I don’t think that’s how prophecies should be presented.

There is Apostle Suleman who has been rocked with several scandals. Instead of speaking with understanding as a prophet, he also chose to speak in parables. He once said about three years ago that number 2 will become number 1 in Nigeria’s presidency. President Buhari and VP Yemi Osibanjo are currently rounding-off their administration but the parabolic prophecy hasn’t seen the light of the day.

It’s laughable that even men of God who are teachers and once condemned prophets had to join them to reel out political prophecies. The actions of Pastor Paul Eneche and Bishop Oyedepo in the last presidential election that was held in Nigeria reflects the above statement.

Meanwhile, it appears all of them have limitations. They are limited to politics alone and they don’t even go deep in their political prophecies. They just declare that a candidate will win without explaining in detail how it will happen. The only person I know amongst them all who goes as far as explaining how his prophecy will come to pass is one Primate Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele is a noise maker but from his noise, one can see he covers every sector apart from politics unlike other aforementioned men of God. His prophecies cover education, sports, security, economy and other sectors of a country. His prophecies are not limited to a continent or a country unlike others.

For instance, his prophecies for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria got wide acceptance and readership because they were direct, insightful, and self-explanatory. He revealed the chances of the top candidates and how the winner will emerge in the election. He also included what will happen after the winner emerges, what Nigerians should expect in the administration and many more details.

He talks about other countries, presidents, even sectors in those countries. I have never seen him talk about miracles or healings, He is always about prophecies every day.

I am not a fan of Primate Ayodele but I know that apart from saying the winner of an election, He will still tell us what to expect when the person wins, how the person will win and some of the things that will affect his victory. I vividly remember how he spoke about William Ruto of Kenya, he didn’t just say Ruto will win. He went as far as revealing the region his votes will come from, how he can overcome his oppositions, and many others. He is always very detailed and his prophecies are easy to understand even for someone who isn’t a Christian.

While Primate Ayodele seems better than other prophets, I will continue to see him as a noise maker because he releases prophecies everyday as though he is the only one God talks to.

We have other prophets but they don’t do anything different. No one talks about the banku seller, the corn seller, the Kelewele seller, the ordinary man, the petrol attendant, the matoke seller, the Madhumbe seller, farmers. They go about speaking about politicians, elections which they don’t even accurately and simply present.

There is more in prophecies than politics, there are other sectors God can talk to them about. They should stop being patronizing in their prophecies. They indeed need to do more for the prophetic ministry.