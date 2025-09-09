African presidents may be kidnapped, France wants to destroy Africa – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophetically revealed the possibility of some African presidents getting kidnapped by some special forces, adding that France is out to destroy Africa.

The man of God made the prophecies public in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Primate Ayodele made it known that some presidents who have spent so much time on their seats risk being kidnapped by some forces.

He specifically warned the presidents of Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon to be careful of this development.

He said: “An African president may be kidnapped, I don’t know how it would happen, but I see forces kidnapping long-term presidents in Africa.

“The presidents of Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon must be careful of these too.”

In addition, Primate Ayodele revealed that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has an agenda against African countries, especially Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Burundi, and Senegal.

He warned them to be careful as the western world still has plans to enslave the African continent again.

He said: “Macron has an agenda to destroy a lot of African countries; the presidents of Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Burundi, and Senegal must all be careful.

“They want to still enslave Africa again; the presidents must be up and doing in ensuring the continent doesn’t fall into the hands of the West again.”

It would be recalled that recently, Primate Ayodele warned that there will be a youth-led revolution in Africa 20 years from now.

