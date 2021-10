A viral video of a clergyman in an African country flogging some of his members on their buttocks has been shared online.

According to the voice that accompanied the video, the whipping was to test their endurance for church leadership.

He said Jesus Christ also endured pains.

In the video, the members, all adult male and female, filed out and laid on the altar as the clergyman and his second-in-command flogged them on the buttocks with what looked like belts.