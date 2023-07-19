African Leadership Review confers award on Kola Olugbodi

828 828

The African Leadership Review, organisers of the Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards has honoured Kola Olugbodi as the Professional Services Personality of the year 2023.

Olugbodi is the Managing Director of Background Check International (BCI) .

The Chairman of the Awards Committee, Professor Joseph Mba says the Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Award is an initiative of the African Leadership Review to celebrate selected African personalities with outstanding contribution to the development of the continent through leadership experience, innovation and competence in different fields of endeavour.

Olugbodi is also the Chairman of Society of Professional Background Screeners of Nigeria.

Olugbodi is a fellow of the Institute of Information Management (IIM),Africa. He is also the first African member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, NAPBS) USA.

He graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Demography and Statistics..He belongs to several professional bodies and is a recipient of several awards. He is also the author of a fast selling book ,”Through it All, a motivational and Inspirational book on coping with life’s challenges.