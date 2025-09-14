African journalists decry police detention of Iran Press correspondent

The African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG) has condemned the arrest and continued detention of Nasiru Hassan Yalwa, an independent correspondent with Iran Press, who was picked up by Police while on official duty covering the Maulud procession in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday, AJAG said that Nasiru was carrying out his legitimate work as a journalist on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, when he was arrested by officers of the Nigerian Police Force in FCT, Abuja.

“The following day, news broke that Nasiru, while doing the important work of journalism, was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force,” the statement read.

AJAG revealed that despite several attempts to secure his release, including a visit by his lawyer to get him released from detention, the NPF continue to hold Nasiru in detention, without a shred of evidence of him having committed any crime.

“His family confirmed to us that despite demanding an explanation for his arrest, the Police have not provided any details up to this moment,” the statement stated.

The pan-African coalition, made up of senior journalists from more than 30 countries, demanded his immediate release and described the incident as an assault on press freedom.

The group further warned that arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of journalists undermine democracy and must not be tolerated.

“We condemn all actions of brutality against journalists whose work is protected and affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“Those who abuse the 4th estate of society should also remember that they are part of the same society,” it added.

“Journalism is NOT a crime. Arresting and detaining journalists without charge is unlawful,” the AJAG stressed.

