African Journalists condemn Israel’s targeting of press in Gaza

Journalists across Africa, under the aegis of African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG), have condemned the killing of Palestinian colleagues in Gaza, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting the press.

AJAG was created by Nigerian broadcast journalist, Ireti Bakare-Yusuf and brings together journalists and media personnel from over 20 Africa countries.

Speaking in unison in a video, Journalists from South Africa to Nigeria, Ethiopia, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and beyond, described the deaths of over 200 journalists as a crime against humanity.

The poignant 4-minute, 46-second video released by AJAG featured over 50 African journalists from print, broadcast, and digital platforms, collectively declaring: “Journalism is not a crime. Targeting and killing journalists is.”

They held that journalism was being punished simply for documenting war, and that silencing the media was a deliberate strategy to conceal atrocities.

“Since the Israeli government and its military declared its genocidal intent against the people of Gaza, over 250 journalists have been killed in Gaza – the deadliest period for journalists in the 21st century.

“Israel has prevented almost all international journalists from entering the area and covering the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

“Therefore, the world has had to rely on the courage and tenacity of Palestinian journalists based in Gaza.

“The deliberate targeting of these journalists indicates the Israeli state’s clear strategy of suppressing the truth and silencing media.

“Without their voices, their eyes, their determination to inform, report and document the atrocities on the ground, the world would be blind to the full scale of Israel’s genocidal campaign against a besieged population,” AJAG stated.

The African Journalists likened Israel’s actions to apartheid, urging the international community to apply sanctions and treat the country as it once did South Africa.

“We believe that our Palestinian colleagues in Gaza are being punished for simply telling the world the truth.

“As Africans we know too well the ugly face of colonialism, occupation and apartheid.

“We call on the international community to apply sanctions and treat Israel as it once treated apartheid South Africa.

“We demand accountability and justice for our Palestinian colleagues,” they further noted.

Continuing, they stressed that, “Journalism is the lifeblood of truth. It echoes the voice of the people, holds government to account, and interrogate the actions and policies that shapes the lives of citizens.

“Reporting on the war crimes of the Israeli military and state is not a crime; killing journalists is a crime.

“AJAG demands that like all crimes, Israel must be held accountable under international law.

“The world’s silence and inaction make us all complicit to the murders of our Palestinian colleagues.

“We call on all national journalist groups and formations, along with the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and other continental and international press groups to demand accountability and justice.

“African voices cannot be silent. Kindly share our video and amplify our call. Demand an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, NOW!”

With AJAG now galvanising media voices across Africa, a new front of resistance has emerged—one that insists on justice, accountability, and the right of journalists everywhere to report without fear of being targeted or killed.

