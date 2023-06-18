African Human Rights short story contest winners announced 

The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), the organizer of the African Human Rights Short Story Competition has announced the winners of the just concluded International Short Story contest.

The contest is aimed at promoting human rights values in Africa and positively influence the betterment of the the same in the continent.

The winners were meritoriously picked from the 10 shortlisted entries earlier picked by Ugochukwu Anadi.

However, the winning entries were judged by Tom Block.

Tom is a playwright, author of five books, and 20+ year visual artist. He has exhibited his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Tom founded the International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place (NYC) in March 2017.

Find below the final winners and outstanding entries:

FIRST PRIZE: STEVE BIKO PRIZE: $100

WATER MAID BY VICTOR DAMILOLA GARUBA – WORD COUNT: 3548

SECOND PRIZE: PROF. PIUS ADESANMI PRIZE: $75

YOU ARE A CRIMINAL BY CHUKWU SUNDAY ABEL – WORD-COUNT: 3200

THIRD PRIZE: BINYAVANGA WAINAINA PRIZE: $50

At the end of the Rainbow by Olusoji Obebe, word counts 2554.