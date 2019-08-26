Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will on Tuesday take on their Malian counterparts in the semi finals of the African Games in Morocco.

The Flying Eagles drew with Burkina Faso (1-1) and Morocco (2-2) and defeated South Africa (2-1) to reach the last four at this tournament.

To the seven-time African champions, the Malians are kind of familiar customers, after both teams also clashed in the semi finals of this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

The encounter ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time, but the Malians triumphed after penalty shootout.