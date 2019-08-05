The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to transport over 400 athletes and officials to the 12th African Games in Morocco using a local airlines.

Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the ministry had secured the services of a private Nigerian airline, Air Peace to transport the over 400 athletes and officials to the Games.

He said: “For the airlifting of athletes, we have secured the services of Air Peace under a partnership to airlift our contingent to and fro the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

“This is to ensure that we do not have any problems with transportation and our athletes are comfortable.

“You know often times, government is not able to pay on time, therefore as the day draws nearer, the cost of ticket sky rockets, but with this arrangement we have been able to mitigate that.”

Adesola explained that the first batch of athletes would be departing for the Games on Aug. 13 while the larger batch would depart on August 16 and the last batch on August 21.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of athletes while imploring them to be good ambassadors of the nation as they seek to top the medals table at the Games.

NAN reports that the 12th African Games is scheduled to commence in Rabat, Morocco from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 and Team Nigeria is participating in 17 sports.

Team Nigeria finished second in the last edition of the Games in Congo Brazzaville in 2015.