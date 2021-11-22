African First Ladies Peace Mission elects Aisha Buhari as its president

The African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) elected Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, as its president on Monday in Abuja at the 9th session of its General Assembly.

Her election took place during the 5th Executive Bureau meeting.

In her acceptance speech, Aisha pledged to commit her time and energy to promote peace and resolve conflicts on the African continent.

“With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission at the 9th session of the General Assembly.

“I want to sincerely thank you for the support and understanding as well as entrusting me with this huge task.

“I pledged to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance with laid-down procedure. As you are aware the task before us is huge, hence your corporation is needed.

“I assure you that, I will discharge my responsibility with honesty, dedication and inclusiveness“ she told the Assembly members.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AFLPM was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State and Government.

It was established to play a supportive role for the African Union, regional organisations and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflicts on the continent.