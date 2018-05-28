African Day: ECOWAS Youth Council charges youths on economic development

The congratulatory message, which also came with a charge on young Africans to be part of the economic liberation of the continent, was contained in a statement by Ambassador Smith Oladapo Ikumapayi, the Information Secretary of the ECOWAS Youth Council.

The ECOWAS Youth Council has congratulated Africans on the celebration of the 2018 African Day.

The congratulatory message, which also came with a charge on young Africans to be part of the economic liberation of the continent, was contained in a statement by Ambassador Smith Oladapo Ikumapayi, the Information Secretary of the ECOWAS Youth Council.

The statement said: “African Day celebration symbolise the determination of the people of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation.

“African Liberation Day celebrates African nations’ hard-fought freedom from European colonial powers.

“It primarily focused on the decolonization and liberation of colonized countries.

“This feet was achieved as a result of determination and unity of our untiring founding fathers.

“As we commemorate their efforts in celebration and gratitude for the sacrifices rendered, it is incumbent on us as young African people with common purpose to strive for the development of Africa towards “economic” liberation and Independence.

“We hereby call on African leaders to intensify efforts to provide Africa’s women and children with better access to education, and healthcare, also give rooms for women and youths in governance to accelerate Africa’s transformation.”