The Confederation of African Football has abandoned plans to play the semifinal and final matches of the 2019/2020 African Champions League in a single venue.

The new date and format for the semifinal and final were made known on Monday.

The continental football ruling body has now set a date of October 16 and 17 for the continental decider.

Cameroon had been earmarked to host the final stages of the competition.

But following their withdrawal, CAF confirmed the semifinals will be played over two legs on a home and away basis, with the final potentially at a neutral venue.

Both semifinals feature Moroccan clubs against Egyptian opposition as Raja Casablanca take on Zamalek, while Wydad Casablanca meet Al Ahly.

The first legs of both ties will be played in Morocco on September 25 and 26, with the return legs in Egypt on October 2 and 3.

Should the two winners be from the same nation, then the final will be in that country in mid-October.

But if not, CAF has asked member associations to bid to host the decider at a neutral venue, setting a deadline of August 17 for interested parties.

CAF has also confirmed the dates for the African Confederation Cup’s closing stages that will be played in Morocco.

Pyramids of Egypt meet Horoya from Guinea in Casablanca on September 22, while on the same day there is an all-Moroccan clash between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir in Rabat.

The final will be staged at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on September 27.

Reuters/NAN.