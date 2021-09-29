African Brand Congress changes venue

The 2021 African Brand Congress, billed to commence tomorrow, Thursday September 30th, 2021 will now take place at Four Point By Sheraton Hotel, in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria, organisers have announced.

Earlier planned to take place at Eko Hotel, the Chairman, Technical Committee, African Brand Congress, Dada Ajai-Ikhile said, “This is to inform all our esteem participants, awardees and exhibitors that the African Brand Congress/African Brand Leadership Awards 2021 earlier scheduled to be held in Eko Hotel & Suites is hereby shifted to Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria.”

According to him, this is to allow us to have a quality event because the hall given to us will not accommodate our entire guests.

“We understand the trouble caused to you owing to the sudden change. I once again apologize to you on behalf of our management for this unprecedented change,” Ajai-Ikhile said.

The 2021 African Brand Congress would focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and best practice in brand building in Africa. This year congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation.

According to the organisers, the congress is an appropriate platform for all brand owners and industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness while seeking to enhance professional development skills in the area that are most relevant to the business community today.

“The congress will provide hands-on skill building experience for Brands and the Brands Management community. Therefore, the Congress expects participants from all over Africa,” said Desmond Esorougwe, Convener/Editor in Chief, the African Brands Media Limited.

Speaking on the focus of the congress, Esorougwe said, “The focus of this one day African Brand Congress in Nigeria will be to support you in the journey of excellence in Brand Building, to be able to discuss and influence the issues of showing the African Brand future.”

“This will provide the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies and keynote interactive discussions. Quality up to date case studies from leading organizations providing a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide,” he said.

The African brand Congress is aimed at company chairs, Presidents, Directors, CEOs, Brand Custodians and Managers from among leading brands that believe in creating strong brands.