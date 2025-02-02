Africa should turn Trump’s perceived harsh policies to blessing – APC chieftain

Bola Babarinde, a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress in South Africa, has urged the Nigerian government and other African countries to leverage on President Donald Trump’s perceived harsh policies to accelerate development in the continental.

This is contained in a statement signed by Babarinde and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

He said that the planned deportation of Africans, especially Nigerians living in the United States illegally, should be seen as an opportunity for the country to reassess its approach to diaspora engagement.

According to him, it is also an avenue to encourage those returning to contribute to the country’s development.

“There is no doubt that the US government had been providing aid to African countries, but it was with strings attached.

“However, for Nigeria to turn the harsh American government policies to blessings, the government should embrace diaspora engagement.

“Government, through the Diaspora Commission, should develop programmes to support returning citizens, while the deportees should be provided with resources and opportunities to integrate into the economy.

“The deportees can also contribute to national development. The government should also engage medical research institutions by encouraging the development of indigenous treatments and drugs,

“This will reduce reliance on foreign medications and promote self-sufficiency,” he said.

Babarinde also said that the Federal Government should focus on developing internal sectors such as automobiles, and encourage local manufacturing and vehicles’ assembly.

According to him, the government should also invest in agricultural research, infrastructure and technology to boost productivity and food security.

“Investment in quality education, infrastructure, information communication technology and home grown governance should be looked into.

“By focusing on these areas, Nigeria can transform the challenges posed by Trump’s policies into opportunities for growth, development and self-sufficiency,” he said.

