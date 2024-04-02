Africa represents future of humanity, by Richard Odusanya

Looking at Africa’s future through the lens of progress, evidence, foresight, and optimism – although it’s difficult to predict the future with certainty, several African countries have shown great potential for development. Countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ghana and Botswana have made significant strides in economic growth, infrastructure development, and social progress.

Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria are the top most powerful countries in Africa, according to US News and World Report’s 2019 power ranking.

Several African countries, including Mauritius, Botswana, Cape Verde, Seychelles and Rwanda, are known for good governance. These countries have made significant progress in political stability, rule of law, and control of corruption. Speaking of issues of uniqueness, diversity, duration of existence, and variety, I would say, that Africa is sufficiently primed for greatness.

Let me continue with the profound words of Joshua J. Marine. Marine posited: “Challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful” Yes! Leadership cum politics are phenomenal realities – as a continent, we sure need to get our art together. For example, each country faces unique challenges and opportunities, and their development paths will likely depend on different factors including governance, economic policies, education, and international partnerships. Suffice it to say that It is still rudderless as far as many of the countries in the continent of Africa is concerned.

Succinctly put, to view Africa solely as a hotbed of disease and hunger is to ignore the significant strides that countries and communities have made. There is still much work to be done. But looking to the past can provide some hope for the future: Rwanda, once known primarily for its tragic genocide, is now known as a model of stability and economic growth, while Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace agreement this year to end two decades of war and enmity. African countries must push for further peace initiatives while they continue to support refugees and populations affected by conflict to improve stability and growth on the continent further.

Before I proceed, I want to be clear, don’t get me wrong, Africa lacks selflessness in leadership. Unarguably, Africa is the most resourceful continent and the naturally wealthiest in the world. Despite the amazing advantage of having nice weather, massive forests with fruit, vegetation and plantations, wildlife, gold, diamonds, Uranium, various metals, and manpower willing to work hard for low wages, Africa is the poorest economically in the world. Because leadership is everything and due to corruption, stupidity, and greed, nearly all African leaders are failing with some few exceptions.

Collectively, the continent has more to gain pulling together and harnessing its vast natural resources to finance the development agenda towards greater prosperity. It must also ensure that future growth and exploitation of natural resources is results-oriented, climate resilient, and sustainable. Nearly half the world’s gold and one-third of all minerals are in Africa.

Here’s a look at the resources African countries have below:

Africa area = 30,37 million km2

China area = 9,6 million km2

US area = 9,8 million km2

Europa area = 10,18 million km.

– Africa has 60% arable land.

– Africa owns 90% of the raw material reserve.

-Africa owns 40% of the global gold reserve.

– Africa, 33% of the diamond reserve.

– Africa has 80% of Coltan’s global reserve (mineral for telephone and electronics production), mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

– Africa has 60% of the global cobalt reserve (mineral for car battery manufacture).

– Africa is rich in oil and natural gas.

– Africa (Namibia) has the world’s richest fish coastline.

– Africa is rich in manganese, iron, and wood.

– Africa has thirty-half million km2 (30 875 415 km2).

-Africa has 1,3 billion inhabitants (China has 1,4 billion inhabitants in 9,6 million km2).

Which means Africa is SUB-POPULATED.

– The arable lands of the Democratic Republic of Congo can feed all of Africa. And Africa’s arable land is a cord to feed the whole world.

– The Democratic Republic of Congo has important rivers that can illuminate Africa.

The problem is that the CIA, western companies, and some African puppets have destabilised the DRC for decades.

– Africa is a culturally diverse continent with dance, music, architecture, sculpture, etc.

– Africa accommodates 30.000 medicinal recipes and herbs that the West modifies in its laboratories.

– Africa has a young global population that should reach 2,5 billion by the year 2050.

In the meantime, countries such as China are moving quickly to invest in Africa’s future, while the United States and other Western nations have taken more passive roles.

