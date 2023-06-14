Africa Magic to launch brand new reality TV series this June

Reality is about to meet love and dating as Africa Magic, providers of authentic Nigerian and African entertainment, announces a new reality dating series: “What Will People Say,” set to premiere exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase on June 16, 2023.

It is an in-studio blind date show where the studio audience gets the final say on who, out of six hopefuls, wins a date with an eligible single man/woman (known as the seeker).

In each episode, the best versions of the six admirers will be presented to the seeker.

The audience and the seeker will then vote in each segment until all six admirers are whittled down to the last person standing.

With 14 episodes in the first season, the show will air every Friday at 9pm for 30 minutes with reruns at 5:30pm on Sunday.

While reflecting some of the realities of the Nigerian dating scene, the original dating series provides different people with the chance to meet their other half.

It also immerses viewers in another top-notch Africa Magic production.

Speaking about the series, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “As part of our commitment to telling authentic Nigerian and African stories, we are excited to launch the new reality series, What Will People Say?

“With the successful run of similar series like Shoot Your Shot, Ultimate Love and Love Come Back this is not our first rodeo launching a dating reality series, however, What Will People Say takes a new and exciting format because it explores the physical and psychological aspects of the dating scene.

“Our team has worked painstakingly behind the scenes to ensure that this new show reflects the reality of Nigerian dating.

“Each episode will keep viewers captivated and excited to return every week to catch another one and we absolutely can’t wait for our viewers to see it.”

