Africa Magic, MultiChoice extend submission of entries for 8th awards

Africa Magic Viewers’ organizers have extended the deadline for the submission of entries for Choice Awards to Friday, 28th January 2022.

Following this, the organizers, Africa Magic and MultiChoice are calling on all film and television industry participants, as well as stakeholders across the continent to take advantage of the extension take part in this celebration of the African film and TV industry by submitting their works.

The organizers said Friday that films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCAs if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from December 1, 2019, to November 30 2021.

They added that films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered into or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition, are also eligible to be entered.

It stated that new and Returning AMVCA Categories to include:

The AMVCAs the statement indicated will feature a new category – Best Online Social Content Creator – in recognition of the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. For this, creators are to submit their best short-form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

Returning to this year’s edition is the Best Africa Magic Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series categories. Over the years, Africa Magic has churned out hit drama series that have become family favourites across the continent, reinforcing Africa Magic’s position as the home of quality African entertainment.

The entry guidelines for the eighth awards involved:

Preparing a 5-minute-long show reel for your online submission; Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page; Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission.

It urged participants to ensure that the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB

The entry procedure also includes: Quoting of unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on applicant’s region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

South Africa

Sibongile Mabel Nkosi

Magic Center

137 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg, 2123

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong road

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines and additional information participants are to visit website at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

For more information, applicants are advised to visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.