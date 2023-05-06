Africa Magic holds engagement session with film industry stakeholders

As part of its commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian movie industry, Africa Magic is set to hold a film and television stakeholders engagement session on 10 May, in Lagos.

This event is taking place a few days before the 9th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), which will be held in a series of events from 18-20 May.

According to the organisers, the aim of the session is to strengthen communication among industry stakeholders and provide a platform for capacity building for high-quality content creation.

Speaking on the agenda for the day, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said that attendees of the event will have the opportunity to learn about the Africa Magic pitch process, understand how acquisitions and commissioning work, and network with the brains behind the scenes at Africa Magic.

“This stakeholder engagement is aimed at strengthening our communication with film and TV stakeholders in line with our commitment to continue to empower, promote, and support the film industry in Nigeria; especially looking to the future of film as we mark our 2oth year of operations in Nigeria.

“It will also give industry stakeholders the chance to learn about our processes, our expectations in terms of quality, how pitches get chosen, and how to stand out regarding acquisitions and commissioning. Most importantly, they will get to meet the team responsible for creating the magic on our Africa Magic channels,” Tejumola said.

The team of facilitators at the session will also include the Head of Production, West Africa, MultiChoice Group, Victor Aghahowa; Channel Heads, Africa Magic, Evi Edafe-Ojumedia, and Tayo Adetunji.