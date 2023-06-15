Africa Magic brings on 90s hit Nollywood drama Series, ‘Ripples’

Longtime lovers and fans of Nollywood soap operas are in for a treat as Zeb Ejiro’s 90s blockbuster series, Ripples, returns on Africa Magic this June.

The series, which first premiered on NTA in 1988, was one of the most popular shows of the 90s and aired for five years. The sequel, Ripples (The New Generation), will premiere on June 21, 2023, and pick up years after, still centred around the lives of the Dehinde-Phillips’ and their associates.

The new series will give room to a new generation of cast members taking on the role of the children and grandchildren of the beloved characters from the older show. However, older characters like Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, and Emeka Ossai will return to their roles as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, and Wale Okoya, respectively. Tope Olowoniyan, Vine Ogulu, Ian Wordi, and others will join them as the new generation.

Thirty years after fans last saw the show in 1993 and after the death of the former matriarch, Leslie Dehinde-Philips, Doris, a remarkable young woman and her granddaughter, finds herself on the brink of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a staggering 75% share of DP Oil. Raised to take the reins as Chief Executive Officer, Doris seems destined for greatness. However, beneath her seemingly perfect life, she yearns for something more elusive – freedom.

Unfortunately, her dreams of freedom end when a dramatic protest against DP Oil, led by the Elders of a Niger Delta Community, erupts. Determined to extricate herself from the situation and pursue her desires, Doris unwittingly falls into the clutches of a ruthless company executive who harbours a desperate aspiration to become CEO. Her grandmother’s last will affects her decisions about freedom and leaves her questioning everything.

Speaking about the sequel, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “Ripples was an iconic show during its first run. We hope to reignite that love for the show again with this sequel, and with the original creator, Zeb Ejiro, at the helm of production, we are most confident that we can. Despite continuing the former drama, Ripples: The New Generation will be easy to understand for younger audiences who never got to see the first show. It promises to be dramatic, exciting, and suspenseful. We are excited for our viewers to see it and can’t wait for the reviews. As always, this sequel shows our commitment to telling authentic African stories, and we’ll continue to do more.”

Ripples: The New Generation promises an unforgettable viewing experience with its talented cast and gripping plot. This TV show will captivate audiences every Wednesday when it premieres on June 21, 2023, at 9 pm, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).

Viewers should subscribe to DStv Compact Plus or Premium to enjoy this and many more thrilling titles from the Africa Magic stable. And also, watch episodes of Ripples on the go via the DStv App at no additional cost. The App is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

For more information about the show, visit the website or follow Africa Magic across all social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.