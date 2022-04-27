Africa Magic announces digital content Creator’s Day competition ahead of AMVCA 8

As part of efforts at spotlighting and celebrating the growing popularity of online content creators across Africa, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will feature a special Digital Content Creator’s Day Competition to showcase exceptional talents from across the continent.

The debut edition of the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Competition will take place online, and the winners will be announced at the Digital Content Creators’ Day Brunch on Wednesday, 11 May, 2022.

Speaking on the competition, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said “We are very excited to stage a digital content creators’ competition as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to spotlight and support content creators and inspire new talent.”

Content creators will have the opportunity to showcase their craft whilst promoting authentic African storytelling. To participate, creators are expected to submit a well-produced skit, not more than 3 minutes long in any genre or topic. Entries would be judged on Creativity, Technical skill, Comedic punch, Message/theme and Performance.

To enter for the competition, visit www.africamagic.tv/amvca to fill the form and upload your skit. Entries are open until Friday, 6 May 2022.

Visit Africa Magic website for the terms and conditions, and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Twitter Facebook and Instag ram for more updates.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.