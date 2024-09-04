Africa holds vast investment opportunities, Tinubu tells Chinese premier

President Bola Tinubu says Africa holds vast opportunities for investments, growth, and development with its vibrant population, productive economy, and natural resources.

The President made the remark at a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, on Wednesday in Beijing, China.

Tinubu noted that the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) had played a key role in advancing partnership between Africa and China for mutual development and prosperity, said Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, in a statement.

”The African spirit for FOCAC is based upon mutual respect and partnership that promotes development, happiness, peace, and stability for our people.

“We are on this journey together. We believe that we share common interests, which are investments and development.

”For me, as a Nigerian and as Chairman of ECOWAS, I am happy that the strategic partnership being promoted is acceptable to both sides and this is the way to go,” he said.

President Tinubu also called for a strategic focus on areas of collaboration that would ensure the relationship remained mutually beneficial.

“Africa is a huge opportunity for economic development. As great people, we are willing to partner for progress and development.

“What is most important will be the focus of FOCAC in areas on which we can collaborate to make the relationship mutually beneficial to all of us,” Tinubu stated.

The President, who is in Beijing for the ninth FOCAC, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation by the Chinese government.

“I thank you for receiving us warmly. I am happy, in spite of the jetlag; we were well received and we are ready to move the ball,” the President concluded.

The Premier said China was ready to work with Nigeria to deliver on the mutual understanding reached by President Xi Jinping and President Tinubu under the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

