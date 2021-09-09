Africa Film Academy trains female creatives in cinematography

In pursuit of its mandate to continuously encourage female creatives, Africa Film Academy held a training of selected young women in Rivers state.

The training which focused on imparting technical skills on Cinematography and Photography was held at FutureSphere Business & Innovation Hub, Port Harcourt. According to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder AFA, represented by the training Co-ordinator, Habib Sheidu, the training is part of the organization’s vision to empower female filmmakers in Africa.

Africa Film Academy partnered with Progressive Volunteers Group as part of its main objective of improving the lives of young persons in Rivers state

The training activities in Port-Harcourt with the selection of over 25 young females who underwent the intensive training for one week which began from 22nd of August till 29th of August, 2021. The participants were selected following series of screening exercises conducted by Africa Film Academy and Progressive Volunteers Group (PVG).

“The participants were trained in basic concepts in cinematography and photography and were also exposed to soft skills for business management. After the training, the Progressive Volunteers Group(PVG) promised to give start-up kits to best amongst the trainees,” said the Coordinator.

Veteran Nollywood actors, Keppy Ekpenyong and Fred Amata were also present to admonish the trainees.

At the closing ceremony, the convener of PVG, Dame Ibifuro Tatua ably represented by the organization’s Director-General, Living Olavokere commended the Africa Film Academy for putting up such intense training and was impressed with feedbacks from the trainees.