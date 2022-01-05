Africa Cup of Nations, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia live on StarTimes

January means football on StarTimes as prized competitions have been lined-up for football fans, with some exclusive to StarTimes.

Soccer fiestas lined up this January include the Africa Cup of Nations, Spanish Copa del Rey, La Liga, Coppa Italia, Super Coppa Italia, and German Bundesliga.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations organised by CAF will be played in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February 2022.

StarTimes will broadcast all 52 matches live and in full high-definition through eight sports channels as well as streaming service StarTimes ON.

StarTimes has been awarded pay-television and OTT media rights to the tournament across all sub-Saharan Africa territories in English, Portuguese, and local African languages.

Philippe Zou, StarTimes Content Operation Center Director, said: “StarTimes has made a strategic priority to support African football and bring it to fans across the continent. We are honoured to partner with the CAF again, following the successful broadcasting of the 2019 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN. To us, there is no better way to start 2022 than to watch top African players compete for the continental crown.”

The TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played by 24 teams in five cities (Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, Garoua, and Limbe) across Cameroon, with Algeria as the defending champions.