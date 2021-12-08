Africa Beach Soccer Union unveils headquarters in Abuja

The headquarters of the Africa Beach Soccer Union, ABSU has been officially commissioned in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

NFF President and member of the FIFA Council, Mr. Amaju Pinnick who was represented by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi was impressed having donated the offices earlier in 2020, pledging more support for the young continental body.

An elated Dr. Sanusi commended the ABSU President, Mahmud Hadejia and his team for the giant strides in promoting beach soccer in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“I remember receiving members of the body some time ago at our secretariat and they shared their vision with us which made us support them with these office spaces. I’m glad today we are here to commission the offices. It shows how dedicated and focused they are,” Sanusi stated.

CAF is happy with what is happening. I was with [Augustin] Senghor CAF 1st Vice President and Veron [Mosengo-Omba] CAF General Secretary, they are all excited about the development with this body coming up to complement efforts of CAF and FIFA developing the game.

Dr. Sanusi also used the occasion to applaud the Nigeria Beach Soccer Association for seeing through its first league season successfully, which was wrapped up in July earlier in the year, maintaining that with the commencement of a privately driven Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL), there is hope on the horizon for the return of the Nigeria Beach Soccer National team at the International scene.

“You will recall Nigeria was doing very well in beach soccer, but all of a sudden we started dwindling and the problem was traced to lack of a functional league. That was why we put a hold on our participation in International events and said we must start our local league. With a functional local league now, I can assure you that we will go and sit down at our level (NFF) to review our stand (on Super Sand Eagles) so that we can resume participation in International beach soccer again,” he said.

Sanusi pledged to work more closely with the Association and ABSU to promote the game in Nigeria and Africa.

Earlier, ABSU President Mahmud Hadejia said the aim of the continental body was to promote and develop a strong beach soccer culture and league across Africa.

He said the commissioning of the headquarters in Abuja will go a long way to fast-tracking the development of the game.

“Today is historic for stakeholders of beach soccer across Africa because we have been pushing for a functional headquarters for a long time as this will help facilitate the needed growth of the game in Africa,” Hadejia said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigeria Beach Soccer Association, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande in his remarks, said the association will continue to work round the clock to improve the beach soccer league in Nigeria.