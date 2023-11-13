AFREXIM Bank, UBA sign $150m  trade facility agreement 

The AFREXIM Bank has signed a $150 million trade finance facility agreement with United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC.

The deal is under the Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2023 in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

According to AFREXIM Bank, the facility was strategically crafted to mitigate the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, aimed at supporting UBA’s clients to increase their financing for businesses across various sectors in the Nigerian economy.

READ ALSO:

Edo LG Polls Tribunal receives petitions, set for sitting

Governorship polls: How Primate Ayodele’s prophecies came to pass In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa + Videos

NLC, TUC to embark on nationwide strike from midnight

The agreement was signed by Denys Denya, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Administration Banking Services, AFREXIM Bank, and Oliver Alawuba, Managing Director of UBA PLC.

Afreximbank restated that the facility is expected to enhance confidence in the settlement of international trade transactions for strategic imports.

“The funding is driven by an increased demand for trade finance support to UBA’s clients which will enhance confidence in the settlement of international trade transactions for strategic imports such as food, medications, and agro products.

“This is crucial to Afreximbank’s mandate as it supports small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those in the manufacturing sector to increase production thereby supporting economic growth and development in Nigeria,” AFREXIM Bank said