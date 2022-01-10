AFRDC: COAS pledges comprehensive medicare for injured personnel

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has restated commitment to ensuring comprehensive medical treatment to wounded officers and soldiers of the armed forces.

He made the pledge while felicitating with officers, soldiers and their families on the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

This was contained in a goodwill message by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, on Sunday in Abuja.

Yahaya said the AFRDC was in recognition of the fallen heroes, gallant men and women, who paid the supreme price in the defence of peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria and the world at large.

He said that many of the fallen heroes laid down their lives during the World War I, World War II, Nigerian Civil War and other peace support operations across the globe.

According to him, they are also engaged in various internal security operations, including ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and secessionism, amongst other threats to national security.

Yahaya said that their sacrifices would not be forgotten and prayed for the repose of their souls, adding that the AFRDC also presented opportunity to honour veterans who are still alive.

The COAS said that many of the veterans regrettably sustained varying degrees of injuries in the course of their service to the nation and humanity, stressing that care for the injured and maimed personnel would remain a cardinal focus under his command.

While appreciating troops for their sacrifices in achieving successes across spectrum of operations, Yagaya urged them not to relent but to sustain and consolidate on the feat achieved so far.

The COAS also called on officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to be loyal to the constituted authority as well as ensure greater synergy with sister services and agencies in the pursuit of peace and security in Nigeria.

He further reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of Nigerian Army to President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.