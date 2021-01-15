The Edo State Government says it plans to include members of the Nigeria Legion in the state in its security architecture as part of measures to boost security in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this on Friday in Benin while fielding questions from newsmen at a ceremony marking the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Obaseki noted that including the ex-servicemen in its security arrangement in Edo State had become imperative as security was everyone’s business.

According to him, the wealth of experience of the ex-servicemen will greatly benefit government in tackling the current security challenges bedevilling the state.

He noted that the state government had a partnership with members of the legion and would continue to keep it going.

The governor also said the Edo State Government would meet the yearnings of the ex-servicemen, especially in the area of healthcare.

He noted that the AFRD provided an opportunity for government, corporate bodies, individuals and the society at large to soberly reflect on the plights of ex-servicemen.

Obaseki further said the event should remind all of the essence of peace and stability, adding that they were the most cherished ingredients for progress and development.

According to him, all should strive to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the country and the state, by avoiding acts capable of causing instability.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that highlights of the occasion included the laying of wreath by the Governor; his Deputy, Philip Shaibu; and the Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin, Brigadier General Usman Bello.

Allso, there was a 21 gun salute and the release of pigeons as a sign of peace.

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun; Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Esther Edigin; and the representative of the Oba of Benin graced the occasion.