AFRD: Fayemi canvasses support for retired soldiers, families of fallen heroes

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has reiterated the need to provide support for retired soldiers and families of men and women of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in fight against insurgency, banditry and other crimes in the country.

Governor Fayemi stated this on Saturday during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, adding that Nigerians owe families of gallant fallen heroes a duty of care, supports and prayers at all times to ameliorate their pain and loss.

The Governor, who along other dignitaries and security chiefs in the State laid wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for improving the pension and service entitlement of men and women in the armed forces.

“One of the very remarkable lines in our National anthem is that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain. These are men and women of our armed forces who have sacrificed and toiled for this nation and continue to toil for this nation.

“All over this country you have them at work in defence of our people, we owe them a duty of care, we owe them a duty of support, we owe them a duty of prayers at all time and we owe their family in the event of lost, a duty of service all through their lives.

“We cannot completely expect them to forget the love of their loved ones, however, we can at least ameliorate this a little bit, that is something President Muhammadu Buhari has done with the way he has assisted in improving on the pension and service entitlement of men and women of our armed forces,” he said.

Governor Fayemi further emphasized the provision of needed materials, equipment and financial assistance for the Force to enable those at the war front overcome the battle against insurgency, banditry and other criminal ills in the country.

He stressed the need for every Nigerian citizen to take security as a personal responsibility by assisting officers and men of the armed forces with information, intelligence and support that would enable them keep the country secured and united.

“For those of them still fighting in defence of Nigerians against insurgence, against bandit, against criminal of all ills we have a duty to see security as a responsibility of every citizens, not just the responsibility of our men and women in the armed forces and we must at all times provide them with the information, provide them with the intelligence, provide them with the support that will enable them deliver on the task at hand.

“That is the only way we can keep our country together and ensure that the criminal are not left to run riot across the country with impunity, we must make sure that we bring them to book in addition to supporting our men with materials, with equipment, with financial assistant in order for them to prosecute the task that we have given unto them.”

At the event, prayers were also offered for the repose of the souls of departed soldiers with the release of balloons which symbolizes peace for the Nation.

Dignitaries at the event include Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, Brigadier Raymond Utsaha; Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo; Ekiti State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) John Fayemi; Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Ekiti State Chapter, Col. Adeyanju Olorunda (rtd); Chairman, Ekiti State Traditional Council/Onisan of Isan Ekiti, HRM Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon and Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.