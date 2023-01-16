AFRD: Coup can’t happen again in Nigeria — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the era of coup in Nigeria was long gone, adding that it can never happen again.

He made this known when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja after the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Arbor said: “Never again, will we see men in uniform take power.

“Let me say democracy has come to stay.

“I mean, government of the people, by the people and for the people in Nigeria has come to stay.

“That is an assurance.

“And then of course for the elections, I am sure you know that the police are on the lead.

“I have been discussing with the Inspector General of Police and, of course, we have also made contingencies should we be required to give support to the police as the election is conducted.

“I think for Nigerians, you are rest assured that the Armed Forces remain solidly behind the police to be able to give them all the support as required.”

On the AFRD, Irabor said: “The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is not a day of mourning.

“It is the day that we need to give thanks to God, that men and women of this great nation once served, are serving and will continue to serve this country.

“And that we have that level of love for country that men and women have committed to and, if need be, sacrifice their lives so that the rest of us can be live.

“I think it’s a worthy thing.

“So, today, it is a very unique day, that the nation has set it aside to value, to place a premium on the services and honouring the services of men or women of our great country.

“And I think that is the message that has gone across to all personnel of the armed forces.

“So, we are more motivated to continue to play our part.

“And then for the veterans to also know that their services, the sacrifices that they made is not in vain, which, of course, is quite motivating for them too.”